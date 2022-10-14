JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

NYSE JELD opened at $8.95 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.27.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $553,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,570,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,064,498.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JELD-WEN news, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $553,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,570,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,064,498.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 263,963 shares of company stock worth $2,848,455 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 26.9% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

