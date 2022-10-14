Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fulton Financial Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Fulton Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $240.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.88 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.76. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,199.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,982,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

See Also

