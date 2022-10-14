JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 494.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,991 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 100,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,756,000 after buying an additional 116,235 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $2,370,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.70. 174,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,766,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.29 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.21.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

