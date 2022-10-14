Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Shares Down 1.8%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24. 6,908 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 3,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Japan Tobacco Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21.

About Japan Tobacco

(Get Rating)

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.