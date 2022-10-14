Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.04

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Itron Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Itron by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Itron by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

