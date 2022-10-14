Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE ITCB opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Corpbanca

About Itaú Corpbanca

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.