iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 7.0% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $90.47. 205,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,159. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average of $98.05. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

