iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 62,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 43,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.33. 102,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,958. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

