iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 17.6% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives owned approximately 0.59% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,659,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $367.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

