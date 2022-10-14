iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,676 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,492,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.