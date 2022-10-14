iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Lifted by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.08. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.83 and a 52 week high of $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.