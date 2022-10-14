iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) is Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.83% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $11,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,604,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,834 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,602,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,857,000 after purchasing an additional 454,275 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 382,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 153,601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,291,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.86. 2,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,843. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $71.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

