iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 21,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 395,638 shares.The stock last traded at $118.13 and had previously closed at $118.17.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,383,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,253,000 after purchasing an additional 321,191 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

