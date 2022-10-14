iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.6% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,067 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,673,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.51. 38,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,433. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $85.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

