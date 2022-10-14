iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Increased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.30. 2,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,591. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

