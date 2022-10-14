iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.78. The stock had a trading volume of 864,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,996,592. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.