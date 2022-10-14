iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.44. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

