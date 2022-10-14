iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.13

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 207501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

