iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,279 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

