iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Stock Position Lowered by Aspireon Wealth Advisors

Aspireon Wealth Advisors decreased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Chile ETF comprises about 1.4% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 241,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 80,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 44,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 378,591 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

