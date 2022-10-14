iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.59 and last traded at $39.69. 2,749,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,119,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57.
