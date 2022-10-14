iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.77

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.77 and last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 203108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

