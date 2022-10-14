iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.9% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 319,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,601. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.