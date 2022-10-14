iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $81.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average of $90.68.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

