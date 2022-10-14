iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 131.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 209,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 119,187 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 259,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 36,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 93,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. 55,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,192. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.