iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,826 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $94.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504,182. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $116.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.78.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

