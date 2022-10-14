iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1,636.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,285 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 990,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,003,000 after buying an additional 212,580 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $250,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY opened at $80.88 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $86.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

