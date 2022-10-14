iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is SG Americas Securities LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 966.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,631,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478,971 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $135,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.92. The stock had a trading volume of 50,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,708. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $86.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average is $82.56.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

