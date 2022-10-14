iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $96.81 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49.

