iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Up 6,287.4% in September

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 6,287.4% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.1% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 51,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SLQD traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,182. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $51.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
