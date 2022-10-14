Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.
NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 90,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,264. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 26.52, a current ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 757,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 757,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,169 shares of company stock worth $1,496,969. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $290,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
