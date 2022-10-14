Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 90,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,264. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 26.52, a current ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 757,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 757,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,169 shares of company stock worth $1,496,969. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $290,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Stories

