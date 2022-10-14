Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 3,954 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.6% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 481,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,871,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 2.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

NYSE ICE opened at $92.47 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average of $103.62. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

