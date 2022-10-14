Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 31,009 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its holdings in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,009 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cipher Mining by 11.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 964,326 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth $6,835,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 2,630.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at $1,189,000. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 0.5 %

CIFR stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, Director Cary M. Grossman acquired 25,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,480.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.