Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,304 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.62% of Archer Aviation worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACHR. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 52.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,220,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after buying an additional 1,044,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Archer Aviation news, insider Andy Missan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,611 shares in the company, valued at $293,598.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,165,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,997 over the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

