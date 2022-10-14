Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $34.30 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,785 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up about 2.8% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.23% of LPL Financial worth $34,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in LPL Financial by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 2,511.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.17.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $248.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.65 and a 200-day moving average of $203.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $248.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

