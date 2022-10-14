IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRadimed Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. 1,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,023. The stock has a market cap of $338.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.07. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 25.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IRadimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $115,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,928 shares in the company, valued at $638,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 320.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 54,311 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 25.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 46,818.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 82.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

