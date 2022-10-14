IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Lowered to $234.00 at Guggenheim

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $246.00 to $234.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.12.

NYSE IQV opened at $176.21 on Monday. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

