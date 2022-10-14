Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 1,770 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 519% from the average daily volume of 286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Separately, ING Group raised Ion Beam Applications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41.

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

