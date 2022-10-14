InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,457. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) by 152.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

