Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by Client First Capital LLC

Client First Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 10.4% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,808,000 after purchasing an additional 626,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.55. 2,731,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,667,632. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.59. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.03 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

