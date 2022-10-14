Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $15.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.86.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Down 1.3 %

IVZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.32. 232,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,318. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $26.82.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.