Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:OIA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,900. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $8.27.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0286 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 358,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 255,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

