Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:OIA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,900. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $8.27.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0286 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.