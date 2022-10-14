Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 406.4% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,922. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,298,000.

