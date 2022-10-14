Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 406.4% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,922. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows

