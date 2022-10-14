Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Trading 1% Higher

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 152 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.80). 170,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 210,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.78).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 154.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 163.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £252.58 million and a PE ratio of 1,664.79.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 2.88 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Income Plus’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

In other news, insider Tim Scholefield purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £5,082 ($6,140.65).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

