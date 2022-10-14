Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.76 and last traded at $41.76. 291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 252,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPI. TheStreet cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a market cap of $554.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
