Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.76 and last traded at $41.76. 291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 252,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPI. TheStreet cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a market cap of $554.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. The firm had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

