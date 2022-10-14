inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE INTT opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. inTEST has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.87.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.57 million for the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.31%.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

