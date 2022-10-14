Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) PT Lowered to GBX 4,700

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intertek Group to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 5,640 ($68.15) to GBX 3,600 ($43.50) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,028.67 ($60.76).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 3,621 ($43.75) on Monday. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,485 ($42.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,824 ($70.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,978.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,959.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,426.26.

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Intertek Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a GBX 34.20 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

In related news, insider Graham Allan acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, for a total transaction of £59,360 ($71,725.47).

About Intertek Group

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.