Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.32 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $43.87 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $4.93 or 0.00025678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00082022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00015614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001429 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,319,414 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.