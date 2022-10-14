Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $4.95 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $4.95 or 0.00025618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $45.74 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00082302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00061404 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001428 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,319,265 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

