International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded International Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
International Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of IPCFF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.83. 2,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,032. International Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.
About International Petroleum
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Petroleum (IPCFF)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.