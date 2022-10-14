International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded International Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

International Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of IPCFF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.83. 2,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,032. International Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

